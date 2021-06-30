Head-To-Head Contrast: Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) vs. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -38.98% -28.73% -12.72% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fluidigm and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.73%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluidigm and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 3.45 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -12.70 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 25.08 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Fluidigm has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. Fluidigm Corporation sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

