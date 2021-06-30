Head to Head Contrast: Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phoenix New Media and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and ViacomCBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $185.26 million 0.62 $58.29 million N/A N/A ViacomCBS $25.29 billion 1.23 $2.42 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media 35.42% 21.83% 12.99% ViacomCBS 10.56% 17.88% 5.59%

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats ViacomCBS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, PC digital reading, and real estate; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates play.ifeng.com, a third-party developed web-based game platform and v.ifeng.com, a free online video on demand vertical. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; and i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and basic cable networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

