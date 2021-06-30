Head-To-Head Survey: Polaris (NYSE:PII) versus ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78 Polaris 2 5 7 1 2.47

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Polaris has a consensus target price of $146.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Polaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A Polaris $7.03 billion 1.18 $124.80 million $7.74 17.56

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A Polaris 3.49% 63.13% 13.52%

Summary

Polaris beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 95 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.