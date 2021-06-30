Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

