Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 4,114 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NiSource by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,362,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.