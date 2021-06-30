Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 25,784 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

