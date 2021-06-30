Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $410,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

