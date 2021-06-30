Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

