Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,804 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

JBHT opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

