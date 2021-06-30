Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,628 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

