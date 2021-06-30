Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 126.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

