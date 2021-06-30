HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,503,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.56, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

