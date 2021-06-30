Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HL. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 244.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.