Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $196.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005666 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,797,674,321 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.