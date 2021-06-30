Heineken’s (HEINY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 16,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

