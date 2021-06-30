Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.86 ($105.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

