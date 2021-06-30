Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,743 shares of company stock worth $112,678. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

