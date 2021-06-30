Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

