Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HBRN opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.60 ($1.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

