Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HBRN opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.60 ($1.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97.
About Hibernia REIT
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.