High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Up 10.9% This Week

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $473,134.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

