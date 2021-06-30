Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

SKYY stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. 10,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $112.02.

