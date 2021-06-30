Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.00. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.10 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

