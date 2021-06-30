Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

