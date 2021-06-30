Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

