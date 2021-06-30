Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $6.47 on Wednesday, reaching $388.26. 68,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

