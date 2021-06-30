Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.