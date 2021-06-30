Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Hive has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $119.23 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 421,170,425 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.