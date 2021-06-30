HodlTree (HTRE) Price Tops $0.35

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One HodlTree coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HodlTree has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. HodlTree has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,047.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HodlTree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

HodlTree Coin Profile

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HodlTree is hodltree.io

HodlTree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HodlTree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HodlTree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HodlTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HodlTree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.