Holo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $99.65 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

