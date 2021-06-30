Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

