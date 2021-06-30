Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.52. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $857.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.27.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

