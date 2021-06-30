Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

