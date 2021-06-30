Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,277 shares of company stock worth $27,175,916 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.