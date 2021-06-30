HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s (HBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ETR:HBH opened at €97.10 ($114.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €69.70 ($82.00) and a 52-week high of €101.40 ($119.29).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

