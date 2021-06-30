Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Decreased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.25% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

