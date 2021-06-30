HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOCPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of HOYA stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.81. 19,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,334. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68. HOYA has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.