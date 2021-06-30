Hoylecohen LLC Invests $315,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,695,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 70,488 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,595,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,730 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.