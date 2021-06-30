Hoylecohen LLC Purchases New Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

