HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,549,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

