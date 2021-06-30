HSBC Upgrades Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) to Buy

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $6.25 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

