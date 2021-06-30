Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $442.26. 7,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

