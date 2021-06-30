Hummingbird Resources’ (HUMRF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.
About Hummingbird Resources
