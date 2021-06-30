Hummingbird Resources’ (HUMRF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

