Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.0 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

