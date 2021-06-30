Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 880,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.0 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

