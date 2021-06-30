HyperQuant (HQT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,428.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $29,045.79 and $2,428.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.80 or 0.00713742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.65 or 0.07891451 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

