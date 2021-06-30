IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,569 shares during the period. IAA comprises 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.01% of IAA worth $223,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 16,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,880. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.