IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

IBEX stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.96 million and a PE ratio of -51.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

