IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG remained flat at $C$10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 79,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,192. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of C$314.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.