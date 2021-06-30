ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $379.91 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

ICF International stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

