ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 88.16 ($1.15) on Wednesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.44.

In related news, insider Paul Meader acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

