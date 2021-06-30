Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $13.42. Ideal Power shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 48,407 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $74.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 16,876.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 107,334 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at $2,608,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

