Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $13.42. Ideal Power shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 48,407 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $74.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
